Panteleimon Nizhnik: “true knowledge of man’s spiritual life”

17 February 2023
“In our time people cruelly suffer in their everyday life from a criminal ignorance of the laws and peculiarities of a man’s spiritual life. The science of sciences, the education of human beings so that they may become worthy representatives of the human race, cannot be correct and sensible if it is not founded on a broad and true knowledge of man’s spiritual life.”

Archimandrite Panteleimon Nizhnik, Eternal Mysteries Beyond the Grave

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
