Nikon Vorobiev: “Fear a high opinion of yourself”

“In our time we see that if a person prays a little more than is customary, reads a little of the Psalter, keeps the fast—he already thinks of himself as better than others, he judges his neighbors, and begins to teach without being asked. All this shows his spiritual emptiness, his departure from the Lord. Fear a high opinion of yourself.”

Abbot Nikon Vorobiev, Letters to Spiritual Children

