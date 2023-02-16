Skip to content

Theodoros the Great Ascetic: “showy clothes, the belly’s repletion and bad company”

16 February 2023
“I have heard from elders experienced in the practice of the virtues that evil thoughts are engendered in the soul by showy clothes, the belly’s repletion and bad company.”

St. Theodoros the Great Ascetic

  1. GTWillams permalink
    16 February 2023 12:12 pm

    The poor can be as susceptible to materialism as the rich. It is a general social affliction, visited upon us by government policy, corporate strategy, the collapse of communities and civic life, and our acquiescence in a system that is eating us from the inside out. This is the dreadful mistake we are making: allowing ourselves to believe that having more money and more stuff enhances our wellbeing, a belief possessed not only by those poor deluded people in the pictures, but by almost every member of almost every government. Worldly ambition, material aspiration, perpetual growth: these are a formula for mass unhappiness.

