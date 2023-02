Thaddeus of Vitovnica: “falls, sorrows, and travails”

“I have had many falls, sorrows, and travails throughout my life, but it could not have been otherwise. The Holy Fathers say, ‘How will we know that God truly loves us, if He does not take us through much suffering and sorrow ?’”

Elder Thaddeus of Vitovnica, Our Thoughts Determine Our Lives

