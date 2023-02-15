February and Ashes

February is a month full of Holy days and secular holidays. The month is often characterized with a heart, a symbol of Valentine ’s Day. It turns out that Saint Valentine was actually a martyr with little that obviously connects him with the romantic notions of the holiday we celebrate. The day on which he died however, February 14th, is the day, some traditions held, that birds would pair. It is a belief at least as old as the 14th century English poet, Chaucer.

As Christians we are commanded to love, all the time, all year round. So often in our busy lives though we forget to express that love, and sometimes we don’t allow ourselves to receive it from others. We are meant to be a community forged in the love of Christ for each of us and for us as a community. It its God’s good pleasure that each of us experience such love. Let us rejoice and be glad in it!

When children play games like jacks or jump rope, they often claim the right to “do over”. They have made a mistake and just need a chance to try again without penalty. Some golfers play by the same kind of rules, allowing and occasional “mulligan” to replace a bad shot. Do you ever wish that it were possible to start over? Doesn’t a fresh start sound appealing when you’ve had a bad day , failed someone you love, spoken harshly to a child, or not lived up to your word? God promises us that nothing that we can do is beyond his power to forgive. A spiritual clean slate is available to us whenever we truly repent and ask God to make us new; the only sacrifice required is that of a humble and contrite heart.

On Ash Wednesday in the church where I serve, and in many other churches in our area and around the world, we will gather together in a liturgy dedicated to that promise. The Book of Common Prayer states that on this day we acknowledge our wretchedness and lament our sins; these are strong and to some forbidding words. But how else can we receive “perfect forgiveness” except that we first accept and admit that we have done wrong? There is great power in gathering together as a community and openly acknowledging our limitations, our weaknesses, and (that ultimate limitation) our mortality. Not only do we speak that words of our repentance out loud, we receive a physical sign of it in our bodies: the sign of the cross, marked in ashes. In baptism we are promised that we are “marked as Christ’s own forever” and the Ash Wednesday liturgy contains a beautiful echo of that promise, reminding us that we cannot reach Easter except by way of the cross.

So on February 22, attend one of the Ash Wednesday services near you and feel with your whole body and soul what it means to be marked as Christ’s own. Accept with your whole self both your failings and God’s all-embracing love. It is an ancient and powerful way to get ready to enter the season of Lent.

