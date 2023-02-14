Skip to content

Soren Kierkegaard: "When you say 'Yes' or promise something"

14 February 2023
“When you say ‘Yes’ or promise something, you can very easily deceive yourself and others also, as if you had already done what you promised. It is easy to think that by making a promise you have at least done part of what you promised to do, as if the promise itself were something of value. Not at all! In fact, when you do not do what you promise, it is a long way back to the truth.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

