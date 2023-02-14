Skip to content

Archbishop Averky: “both virtues and vices start from slight things”

14 February 2023
“When someone begins to say, ‘What does it matter if I say that word, eat that little morsel, feast my eyes on that?’ he falls into bad habits and runs the risk of gradually falling into insensibility. For both virtues and vices start from slight things and lead to greater ones, either good or bad.”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev), The Struggle for Virtue: Asceticism in a Modern Secular Society

