John of Kronstadt: “doubting, unbelieving, blasphemous thoughts”

“…it is foolish to waver and be disturbed, and still more so to become fainthearted and fall into despondency, when during prayer, or at any other time, doubting, unbelieving, blasphemous thoughts occur to you. They are all only enticements of Satan.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

