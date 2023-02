Great Martyr George: “in these days whoever will do even a little good”

“…in these days whoever will do even a little good, in accordance with his powers, will please God and be called great in the heavenly kingdom: for the small good deed done willingly, of one’s own accord, is accepted by the Lord like a great good.”

The Holy Great Martyr George the Victory-Bearer, Eternal Mysteries Beyond the Grave

