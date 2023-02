John of Kronstadt: “He who is insolent towards men”

“He who is insolent towards men is insolent towards God… Respect in man the grand, inestimable image of God and be forbearing towards the faults and errors of fallen man, so that God may be forbearing towards your own…”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

