“…for the most important social trend of the 21st century so far has been the rapid decline of Christianity in the United States. Perhaps no event in the world has had such a great impact on our lives in the West; not the growth of China, the demographic explosion in Africa, nor the conflict in the Middle East; not even economic turmoil or disease.

For the first time in history, a recent Gallup poll found, church membership among Americans has dropped to below 50%, and that up to a third describe themselves as having no religion. This is a drastic change from the start of the century when the country was seen as being resistant or even impervious to the secularisation which had spread across Europe. And it is having dramatic effects everywhere. The convulsions spreading across the West, convulsions which for reasons of language Britain is extremely susceptible to, are related to the sharp decline in American religion.

This is part of the wider cultural revolution ongoing since the 1960s and which is comparable to the Reformation or the Christianisation of Rome. Religious observance across the West has been in decline since that culture war began, but the tipping of the United States, by far the largest and most influential of western nations, acts like the melting of an iceberg, with colossal consequences for culture and politics outside of the immediate area.“

Ed West, Wrong Side of History

