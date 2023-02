Paisios: “those who attack the Church”

.

“…it is the ark of Christ. And those who attack the Church are censurable. They are only interested in having big salaries, expensive cars, and entertainment… And then they make laws for civil marriages, they legalize abortions… As to what God will do, that is another matter.“

Elder Paisios of Mount Athos, Spiritual Counsels

