Maximos the Confessor: “the Logos of God”

“The divine Logos of God the Father is mystically present in each of His commandments. God the Father is by nature present entirely and without division in His entire divine Logos. Thus, he who receives a divine commandment and carries it out receives the Logos of God who is in it; and he receives through Him the Father who is by nature present in Him, and the Spirit who likewise is by nature in Him. ‘ I tell you truly, he that receives whomever I send receives Me; and he that receives Me receives Him that sent Me’ (John 13:20). In this way, he who receives a commandment and carries it out receives mystically the Holy Trinity.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

