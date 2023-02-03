Imam Khamenei: “today, the peak of rebellion, lawlessness, and Arrogance is America”

“(The Americans) have decorated a facade, giving glory and splendor to this matter in appearances, in order to deceive some and frighten others. The façade is only a show of glory and splendor. I have made this note that, “In the same way that the Titanic’s glory and splendor could not save it from sinking, America’s glory and splendor will not stop it from sinking. And, America will sink.”

“What we are against is the rule of oppression, lawlessness and arrogance. When we say “America,” this is what we mean. This is not limited to America. Of course today, the peak of rebellion, lawlessness, and Arrogance is America, which is in fact controlled by the Zionists – not the Zionist regime, but rich Zionist individuals and corporations. Any other country acting in the same manner is in fact following the same pattern. We do not have any quarrel with any nation or race. We are against Arrogance, against oppression, and opposed to rebelling against human and divine values. Today, America is the manifestation of these. It is the manifestation of oppression and Arrogance. That is why it is hated so much in the world. It shows off its materialistic power to everyone. There are tens of American military bases in different countries surrounding us. However, these military bases will have no use for them. These bases are useless for America and useless for those miserable people who pay for them and have hope in them (for protection). They are useless even for them. If something happens, they will not be of any use.”

Imam Khamenei, February 18, 2020

