Archbishop Averky: “the uniquely saving spirit of Christ”

.

“This future for mankind is, I repeat, indisputably somber and cheerless, inasmuch as there is no evidence of a sobering up among people and no desire to return to the uniquely saving spirit of Christ—the spirit of meekness and humility.”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev), The Struggle for Virtue: Asceticism in a Modern Secular Society

.

.

.

.

.

.

.