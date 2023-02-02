Skip to content

Paisios: “Our works are zero, and our virtues are a long series of zeros”

2 February 2023
“The only thing man has is his will, and God helps him according to this will. This is why I say that all the good things we may have are gifts from God. Our works are zero, and our virtues are a long series of zeros. We must try to constantly add zeros and beseech Christ to put a digit at the beginning so that we may become rich. If Christ doesn’t put the digit at the beginning, our efforts will be in vain.”

Elder Paisios of Mount Athos, Spiritual Counsels

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
