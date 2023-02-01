Skip to content

Met. Gregory of St. Petersburg: “entrust yourself completely to the will of God”

1 February 2023
“…entrust yourself completely to the will of God and do not wish for anything other than that the Lord God do with you whatever is pleasing to Him.This is the best attitude for every person, whatever his condition. Because whoever entrusts himself to the Lord God is God’s, and such a one can never perish.”

Metropolitan Gregory (Postnikov) of St. Petersburg, How to Live a Holy Life

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
