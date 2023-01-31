“understanding wokeness for the pathetic Mary Sue power fantasy that it is”





.

I’ve never seen even a single episode of the television show that Bill Hurrell is analyzing here, but I think that his ideas are very interesting, and seem true to some degree.

.

“wokeness is anything but a serious commitment to equality and justice, but has rather always been nothing but a way for resentful and self-harming teenagers to pick on each other using the language of critical theory, without actually engaging with it beyond one’s own narcissistic frame of reference.”

[…]

“This is the reality of wokeness: It is not a utopian philosophy. It isn’t even really a Leftist one, though it uses Leftist language to mask its true intentions. No, what it is, is a sad, pathetic teenage wish fulfillment fantasy: a reactionary ideology determined not to move forward, but to restore the power dynamics of high school, the only place where the woke have ever had any power, or where petty, cruel, emotional infants like them can ever have any power. But even in the confession of one of those infants, there is hope, for as soon as these children experience the high school wish fulfillment fantasy they think they want, they soon regret creating it. Look at twelveclara/Erin. She speaks of her days in the Glee fandom as a solipsistic nightmare punctuated by endless persecution from other people. And are her goals more modest now? I’ll let her answer:

I did my time. Now I just want to enjoy things in peace and have a critical discussion about them when necessary and not every waking minute of the day.

Hear, hear. For the sake of America, let us hope that, understanding wokeness for the pathetic Mary Sue power fantasy that it is, we can finally laugh in its face as it deserves and return to a world where the entire West can, once more, “enjoy things in peace.”’

Bill Hurrell

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.