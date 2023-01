John of Karpathos: “The moon as it waxes and wanes”

.

“The moon as it waxes and wanes illustrates the condition of man: sometimes he does what is right, sometimes he sins and then through repentance returns to a holy life. The intellect of one who sins is not destroyed (as some of you think), just as the physical size of the moon does not diminish, but only its light.“

St John of Karpathos, Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.

.

.