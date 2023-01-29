Cyril of Alexandria: “the holy body of Christ endows those who receive it with life”

“…the holy body of Christ endows those who receive it with life and keeps us incorrupt when it mingles with our bodies. For it is not the body of anyone else, but is thought of as the body of Him who is Life by nature, since it has within itself the entire power of the Word that is united with it, and is endowed with His qualities, or rather filled with His energy, through which all things are given life and maintained in being. This being the case, those who have been baptized and have tasted divine grace should know that if they go reluctantly or scarcely at all to church, and cease to receive communion for years on end, yet feign a pernicious reverence as a pretext for not wishing to participate in Him sacramentally, they cut themselves off from eternal life, for they have refused to be given life. And this refusal, even if they make it seem to be in some way the fruit of reverence, becomes a snare and a stumbling-block. They ought instead to make every effort to realize the power and willingness that is within them, that they might become eager to clear away sin and attempt in its place to follow a more spiritual regime, and thus run all the more courageously to participate in life.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

