Rod Dreher: “Our ruling class are fools, both in government and in the media.”

“Look, America is in a time now in which so many of our institutions have proven themselves to be untrustworthy. You know this. We all do. And yet — and yet! — the American people are sleepily accepting, without even a murmur of dissent, this same leadership class taking us all into what could very easily end up as a nuclear conflict. These are the same kind of people who censored the Covid story. And now they want us to trust them on war? Why do we do it? Is it because our mainstream media has framed the narrative such that ordinary people don’t fully realize what’s at stake? That Armageddon is closer than it has been since the Cuban missile crisis, because the US and its NATO lackeys insist on using Ukrainian proxies to fight a war against Russia on its own border — and have ruled out diplomacy to stop the fighting before it spirals out of control?”

