Paul Ehrlich: “the cutting out of the cancer”

“A cancer is an uncontrolled multiplication of cells; the population explosion is an uncontrolled multiplication of people…. We must shift our efforts from the treatment of the symptoms to the cutting out of the cancer. The operation will demand many apparently brutal and heartless decisions.”

Dr. Paul Ehrlich, Bing Professor of Population Studies, Stanford University, The Population Bomb

