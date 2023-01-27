Mikhail Nikiforovich Katkov: “the deep distinction between Russia and all the nations of the world”

“All power has its derivation from God; the Russian Czar, however, was granted a special significance distinguishing him from the rest of the world’s rulers…. He is a successor of the Caesars of the Eastern Empire,…the founders of the very creed of the Faith of Christ…. Herein lies the mystery of the deep distinction between Russia and all the nations of the world.”

Mikhail Nikiforovich Katkov, Russian journalist influential during the reign of czar Alexander III, Modern Nationalism and Religion

