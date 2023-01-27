Archbishop Averky: “Those who weep for their sins”

“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Blessed are those who, when they see and admit their own sins, which hinder their entrance into the kingdom, weep over them, for they become reconciled to their conscience and are consoled. Those who weep for their sins reach such an inner calm that they are no longer able to become angry and instead become meek.”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev), The Four Gospels: Commentary on the Holy Scriptures of the New Testament

