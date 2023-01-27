Skip to content

Archbishop Averky: “Those who weep for their sins”

27 January 2023
tags:

.

“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Blessed are those who, when they see and admit their own sins, which hinder their entrance into the kingdom, weep over them, for they become reconciled to their conscience and are consoled. Those who weep for their sins reach such an inner calm that they are no longer able to become angry and instead become meek.”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev), The Four Gospels: Commentary on the Holy Scriptures of the New Testament

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: