St. Cyril of Alexandria: “What, then, does Christ promise?”

.

” ‘He who comes to Me,’ He says, ‘will not hunger, and he who believes in Me shall never thirst.’ Yes indeed, He says. I will Myself agree with you that the manna was given through Moses, but those who are of it grew hungry. I will concede that from the travail of the rock water was given to you, but those who drank grew thirsty, and the gift described brought only a temporary relief to them. But he who comes to Me shall never be hungry, and he who believes in Me shall never thirst. What, then, does Christ promise? Nothing corruptible, but rather the eucharistic reception of the holy flesh and blood, which restores man wholly to incorruption, so that he has no further need of those things that keep death away from the flesh, by which I mean food and drink.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

.

.

.

.

.

.

.