“a fairy story”

25 January 2023
Religion is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark.” – Stephen Hawking, theoretical physicist, cosmologist, director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge


“Atheism is a fairy story for people who are afraid of the light“- John Lennox, Professor of Mathematics at Oxford University, internationally renowned speaker and author of several books on the interface of science, philosophy and religion

