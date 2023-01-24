John of Kronstadt: “because the light of our intellect is very limited”

“Hearty faith is indispensable for man, because the light of our intellect is very limited, and cannot contain much mental light, while the Lord our God is Infinite Light, and the world is an abyss of His omnipotence and wisdom, whilst in us there is only, so to say, a drop of His power and wisdom, because only so much, and not more, can be contained of them in our perishable flesh.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

