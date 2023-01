T. S. Eliot: “we must be very patient in awaiting its collapse”

.

“The World is trying the experiment of attempting to form a civilized but non-Christian mentality. The experiment will fail; but we must be very patient in awaiting its collapse; meanwhile redeeming the time: so that the Faith may be preserved alive through the dark ages before us; to renew and rebuild civilization, and save the World from suicide.”

T. S. Eliot, Thoughts After Lambeth

.

.

.

.

.

.

.