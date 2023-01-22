“Let my prayer arise in thy sight as incense”

Let my prayer arise in thy sight as incense, and let the lifting up of my hands be an evening sacrifice. Lord, I have called to thee, hear me! Attend to the voice of my prayer when I call to thee! Set a guard over my mouth, O Lord, keep watch over the door around my lips! Incline not my heart to words of evil, to invent excuses for my sins. Let my prayer arise in Thy sight as incense, and let the lifting up of my hands Be an evening sacrifice.

I’m sorry that I do not know the name of the choir that is singing, or what church they are in.

