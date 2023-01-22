Gregory Palamas: “your inner labour”

.

“It is impossible for anyone who stands in God’s holy Church collecting his thoughts, lifting his mind to God, occupying his understanding with the sacred singing from the beginning until the end and waiting patiently, not to undergo a divine change, in accordance with his attention to God and His teachings. Through this attention a certain warmth is born in the heart which chases away evil like flies, creates spiritual peace and comfort in the soul and bestows sanctification on the body, according to him who said, ‘My heart was hot within me, while I was musing the fire burned’ (Ps. 39:3). One of the God-bearing Fathers also taught us this, saying, ‘Strive as hard as you can to ensure that your inner labour is according to God’s will, and you will conquer the outward passions’. The great Paul, too, urged us towards this, saying, ‘Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh’ (Gal. 5:16).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

.

.

.

.

.

.

.