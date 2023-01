Roger Scruton: “The two most potent post-war orthodoxies”

“The two most potent post-war orthodoxies–socialist politics and modernist art–have at least one feature in common: they are both forms of snobbery, the anti-bourgeois snobbery of people convinced of their right to dictate to the common man in the name of the common man.”

Roger Scruton

