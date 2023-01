Ignatius Brianchaninov: “Do you want to belong in heaven”

.

“Do you want to belong in heaven and to its society; do you want to be a sharer of its blessedness? From this moment, begin to spend your time with the saints. When you leave your mortal body, they will accept you as their own, as an acquaintance, as a friend.”

St. Ignatius Brianchaninov

.

.

.

.

.

.

.