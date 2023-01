Hilaire Belloc: “In the perfect Capitalist State”

“In the perfect Capitalist State there would be no food available for the non-owner save when he was actually engaged in Production, and that absurdity would, by quickly ending all human lives save those of the owners, put a term to the arrangement.”

Hilaire Belloc, The Servile State

