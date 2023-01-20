Skip to content

Benedict XVI: “Modern society is in the middle of formulating an anti-Christian creed”

20 January 2023
“Modern society is in the middle of formulating an anti-Christian creed, and if one opposes it, one is being punished by society with excommunication,”“The fear of this spiritual power of the Anti-Christ is then only more than natural, and it really needs the help of prayers on the part of an entire diocese and of the Universal Church in order to resist it.”

Pope Benedict XVI

Source.

