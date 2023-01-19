Seraphim Rose: “the revelation which the invisible God has made of them to man”

“The physical world is morally neutral and may be known relatively well by an objective observer; but the invisible spiritual realm comprises beings both good and evil, and the “objective” observer has no means of distinguishing one from the other unless he accepts the revelation which the invisible God has made of them to man.”

Heiromonk Seraphim Rose, Orthodoxy and the Religion of the Future

