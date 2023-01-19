J. Robert Oppenheimer: “the wages of secrecy are corruption”

.

“We do not believe any group of men adequate enough or wise enough to operate without scrutiny or without criticism. We know that the only way to avoid error is to detect it, that the only way to detect it is to be free to enquire. We know that the wages of secrecy are corruption. We know that in secrecy error, undetected, will flourish and subvert.”

J. Robert Oppenheimer, in an address to the Science Talent Institute, March 6, 1950

.

.

.

.

.

.

.