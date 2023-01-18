Peter Hitchens: “They can make things seem normal that are not”

.

“We welcome into our homes the machines that vacuum the thoughts out of our heads and pump in someone else’s. John Berger in Ways of Seeing said that television advertisers succeeded by persuading viewers to envy themselves as they would be if they bought the product. These programmes do something similar, by persuading the viewer to envy himself as he would be if his life were that little bit more exciting and melodramatic than it actually is. They can make things seem normal that are not.”

Peter Hitchens, The Abolition of Britain: From Winston Churchill to Princess Diana

.

.

.

.

.

.

.