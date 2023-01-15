John of Kronstadt: “Angels officiate with trembling, together with men, and regard this as their highest bliss”

“Both learned and unlearned young men seldom go to church, and in general do not attend to their spiritual education, looking upon it as unnecessary and giving themselves up to worldly vanity. Attention must be paid to this. It is the fruit of pride… They consider attendance at church and Divine service as the business of the common people and women, forgetting that, in the temple, Angels officiate with trembling, together with men, and regard this as their highest bliss.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

