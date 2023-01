“When, out of love, we hide the sin of our brother”

“A brother asked an elder: If I see my brother fall into sin, is good to hide him? The Elder answered: When, out of love, we hide the sin of our brother, then God also hides our sins; but when we show our brother’s sin before others, then God also makes our sins known to people.”

Ancient Patericon

