Gertrude Himmelfarb: “As deviancy is normalized, so what was once normal becomes deviant”

“What was once stigmatized as deviant behavior is now tolerated and even sanctioned; what was once regarded as abnormal has been normalized. Even more importantly the consequences of this change for tomorrow’s society: ‘As deviancy is normalized, so what was once normal becomes deviant. The kind of family that has been regarded for centuries as natural and moral — the ‘bourgeois’ family as it is invidiously called — is now seen as pathological and exclusionary, concealing the worst forms of psychic and physical oppression.’”

Gertrude Himmelfarb, American historian

