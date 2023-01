Macarius the Great: “those who recognize fallen human truth as truth”

“The Antichrist will show himself to be meek, merciful, full of love, full of all virtue: they will recognize him as such, and obey him because of his most exalted virtue, those who recognize fallen human truth as truth, and have not renounced it for the truth of the Gospel.”

St. Macarius the Great, conversation 31

