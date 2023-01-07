Archbishop Averky: “the Antichrist will come in the capacity of a supreme benefactor of mankind”

“[the Antichrist] will come in the capacity of a supreme benefactor of mankind, a benefactor and even protector of the faith and the Church, and he will expect overall recognition and the subordination of all nations. From the predictions of the holy fathers we know that not only will those who are total non-believers accept and submit to the Antichrist, but also seemingly the faithful and even Christian clergy, including those who hold the highest of office, will be beguiled by him.”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev), On Apostasy

