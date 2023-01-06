Athanasios Mitilinaios: “the remembrance of God fills us with true spiritual joy”

“Finally, the remembrance of God fills us with true spiritual joy, a joy not of this world. The prophet David writes, I remembered God and I became joyful (Psalm 76:3). St. Paul includes joy as one of the higher fruits of the Holy Spirit in Galatians 5:22. This joy is a gift of God to His prayerful children and has nothing to do with the temporary fix of a new car, or a new watch, or a new office, or a new diploma. This is the joy of the Holy Spirit that accompanies those who remember God unceasingly and include Him in every aspect of their lives. Let us pray that all of us, young and old, can become filled by the joy stemming from the remembrance of God. And all those who remember God are also remembered by God, Who says about some people, I will remember them no more (Ps.33:16), meaning that God does not recognize those that went through life without the remembrance of God. It is the very thing that many Christians may hear from Christ at the end of time: Go away from me evildoers, I don’t know you (Luke 13:27.) How dreadful that time will be for those of us who did not yet start to repent! The angel told Cornelius in the Acts of the Apostles, Cornelius, thy prayer is heard, and thine alms are had in remembrance in the sight of God. (Acts 10:31). Cornelius remembered God daily in his prayers and so God remembered him as well. He sent the apostle Peter to baptize him and his household and made them members of His Church.”

Archimandrite Athanasios Mitilinaios

