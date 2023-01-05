Archbishop Averky: “why will people reject Christ and accept the antichrist?”

.

“But, how and why will people reject Christ and accept the antichrist?

And to this question our Saint Ignatius gives the perfect explanation. Just as they rejected Christ nineteen-odd centuries ago and crucified Him on the cross. “Christianity is taught with such certainty that there is no excuse for those who do not know it. The cause of ignorance is one of arbitrariness. As the sun shines from heaven, so Christianity shines. He who closes his eyes arbitrarily, let him attribute his unseeing and ignorance to his own arbitrariness, not to the absence of light. The reason for the rejection of the God-man by men is in men, just as the reason for the acceptance of the Antichrist is in men.”

Archbishop Averky (Taushev)

Read more here.

