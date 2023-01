“I just don’t see statesmen anywhere in The West today. I’m talking about STATESMEN, not politicians.”

Douglas MacGregor and Godfrey Bloom have a very interesting discussion of what is going on in the Ukraine. You’ll seldom find opinions this well informed, truthful and intelligent expressed in mainstream “news” outlets like CNN, MSNBC, or FOX.

