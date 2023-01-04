Skip to content

Benedict XVI: “the fundamental cell of every society”

4 January 2023
In addition to a clear goal, that of leading young people to a full knowledge of reality and thus of truth, education needs settings. Among these, pride of place goes to the family, based on the marriage of a man and a woman. This is not a simple social convention, but rather the fundamental cell of every society. Consequently, policies which undermine the family threaten human dignity and the future of humanity itself.”

Pope Benedict XVI

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
