Metropolitan Sotirios: “It is enough to stay connected to Christ”

“When we have obtained the Grace of God, it takes care of all our needs, spiritual as well as material. It is enough to stay connected to Christ. Therefore, let us obey God’s will and constantly express our sincere gratitude to Him.”

Metropolitan Sotirios (Trambas) of Pisidia

