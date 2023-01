Benedict XVI: “If you follow the will of God”

.

“If you follow the will of God, you know that in spite of all the terrible things that happen to you, you will never lose a final refuge. You know that the foundation of the world is love, so that even when no human being can or will help you, you may go on, trusting in the One that loves you.”

Pope Benedict XVI

.

.

.

.

.

.

.