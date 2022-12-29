Aleksandr Dugin: “All of humanity has gradually become one Masonic lodge”

“The modern West has followed the Masonic path of development.

In the 20th century, almost all the plans of speculative Freemasonry came to fruition. The lodges themselves, with their archaic rituals, moralism and symbolism, became from now on obsolete. But the Masonic ideology of progress, evolution, human rights, materialistic science, the secular State, and civil society have become principles and norms for virtually all of humanity.

Ideas that originally originated in secret Masonic ateliers are now openly inculcated in the minds of schoolchildren and define the agenda of science and culture policy.

And it is no accident that almost all U.S. presidents, starting from the first – George Washington, were activists of Anglo-Saxon Freemasonry and held leadership positions in it.

Today, those who call themselves Freemasons (and there are some) are either atavistic rudiments or clowns. They have no reason more to exist. Their historical program is accomplished on the planetary scale:

All of humanity has gradually become one Masonic lodge.

It’s just a matter of time before the last step of the Masonic program will become the reality: the establishment of a worldwide dictatorship of the World Government.

But we see certain obstacles along the way. And I hope you know what I mean.

We are this obstacle. You and I.”

Aleksandr Dugin

