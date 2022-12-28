Skip to content

John of Damascus: “if we say that the Father is the origin of the Son”

28 December 2022
“if we say that the Father is the origin of the Son and greater than the Son, we do not suggest any precedence in time or superiority in nature of the Father over the Son (cf. Jn. 14:28)? or superiority in any other respect save causation. And we mean by this, that the Son is begotten of the Father and not the Father of the Son, and that the Father naturally is the cause of the Son.”

St. John of Damascus

